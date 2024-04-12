Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Receives “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$21.33 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.