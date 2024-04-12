Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Electroneum has a market cap of $107.09 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002444 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,620,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

