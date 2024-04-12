Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.43 and its 200 day moving average is $480.44. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

