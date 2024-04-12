Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $557.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $561.00 to $557.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.00.

ELV opened at $501.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in Elevance Health by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

