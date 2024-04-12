Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 570,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,163. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

