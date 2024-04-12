Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$8.31 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

