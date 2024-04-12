Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EQX
Equinox Gold Trading Up 3.0 %
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.