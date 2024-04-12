Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

