Eric F. Cosentino Sells 430 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $15,879.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,892.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,581. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.97.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IDT during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

