Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $21.52. Ero Copper shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 42,739 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $5,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,461 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ero Copper by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 314,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ero Copper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

