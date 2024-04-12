Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 710 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VUG traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.00. 1,970,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

