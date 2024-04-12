Essex LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,553. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

