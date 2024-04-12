Essex LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Essex LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.28. The company had a trading volume of 407,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,320. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

