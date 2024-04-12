Essex LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

