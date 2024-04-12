Essex LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Essex LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

AON traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.04. 197,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,313. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.75.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

