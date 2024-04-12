Essex LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,047,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. 1,051,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,114. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

