Essex LLC Sells 837 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

