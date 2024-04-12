Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $32.54 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $32.54 or 0.00047126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $225.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.54 or 0.00839374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00138123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00192165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00129152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,515,531 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

