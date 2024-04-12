EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Purchases A$27,000.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($17,880.79).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu 10,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About EV Resources

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

