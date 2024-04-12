Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $397.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $397.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $366.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,804,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.