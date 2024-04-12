Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ EVO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Evotec has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

