Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.45. 7,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 74,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.