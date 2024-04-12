Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 130.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Exelon by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

