Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Exelon
Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exelon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.