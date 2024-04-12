Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet stock opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average of $184.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

