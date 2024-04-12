Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $178.48 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.