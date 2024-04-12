Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 25% Higher

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 344,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 184,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

