Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 6.5 %

FAST opened at $69.88 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,514,000 after buying an additional 1,668,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.