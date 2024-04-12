Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMN opened at $10.93 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $36,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,286. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $504,237 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

