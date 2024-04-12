Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

