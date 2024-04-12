Financial Contrast: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 236.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $145.71 million 1.48 -$48.11 million ($0.47) -4.43 CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 14.67 $53.74 million $0.49 48.29

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -33.02% -6.52% -4.07% CareTrust REIT 24.67% 5.14% 2.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

