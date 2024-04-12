Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META opened at $523.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.