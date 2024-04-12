Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $117.90 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

