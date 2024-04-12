Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $467.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.20. The company has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

