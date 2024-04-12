Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

