Financial Survey: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 17.61% 12.85% 1.11% Coastal Financial 8.29% 16.05% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Financial 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OP Bancorp and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coastal Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $135.85 million 1.01 $23.92 million $1.54 5.94 Coastal Financial $537.55 million 0.97 $44.58 million $3.27 11.96

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also has loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

