First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.96.

First Solar stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,469 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

