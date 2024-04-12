First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FCEF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 630.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

