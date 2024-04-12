First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 406.5% in March

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 406.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

