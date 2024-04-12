First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up about 4.8% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedrus LLC owned about 6.74% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.57 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

