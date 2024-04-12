First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cedrus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

