FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $154.81 on Thursday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after acquiring an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 240,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

