FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.8%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.66. 19,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 22,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,123,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 967,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,340,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 817,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 79,107 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $961,000.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

