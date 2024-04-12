Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

