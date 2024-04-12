Flughafen Zürich AG (FLGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.81.
About Flughafen Zürich
