Flughafen Zürich AG (FLGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.81.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

