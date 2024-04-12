Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

FBRX stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

