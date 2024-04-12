Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %
FBRX stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.48.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
