Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $221,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,750,000 after acquiring an additional 992,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 895,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

