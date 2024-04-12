Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

