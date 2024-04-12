Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires Shares of 3,930 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ACWX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

