Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.70 and its 200 day moving average is $341.61.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

