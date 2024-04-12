Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $275.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.34. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.