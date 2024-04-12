Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

